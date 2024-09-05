Lusaka Archbishop Banda pushing for a political marriage between ECL and Fred Mmembe

Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Banda pushing for a political marriage between ECL and Fred Mmembe.

Archbishop Alick Banda yesterday had a closed door meeting with Given Lubinda and Cosmas Musumali Vice Presidents for PF and Socialist respectively. It was proposed that the former President Lungu should stand as President and be backed by Fred Mmembe Vice president.

In the process UKA should first declare ECL as the flag bearer and then later make Fred to stand on the ticket as veep. The Archbishop has indicated that such a marriage will have the blessing of the church. Cosmas Musumali socialist vice President has been tasked to go convince Fred Mmembe to the political marriage.

The Archbishop is very close to former President Lungu; one can easily assume that ba Lungu has already entertained such a relationship. The challenge will be to convince the rest of ba Lungu’s “side chicks” aka UKA Presidents.

The other challenge is UKA is not registered as a political party.- koswe