LUSAKA BABY THIEF ARRESTED WHILE TRYING TO THROW BABY INTO TOILET

Police in Mpika have arrested a 28-year-old woman from Lusaka’s John Lenge compound for stealing a two-month-old baby.

According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola, who has confirmed the incident to Chete FM, the suspect pretended to help care for the baby while the mother was busy selling onions at Tambalale market.

The mother, Gillian Chanda, 24, reported that the suspect asked to hold the baby, then disappeared.

Members of the public apprehended the suspect while she was attempting to dispose of the baby in a council toilet pit latrine.

The baby was safely recovered and reunited with its mother, with medical personnel describing its condition as stable.

The suspect, Memory Lupupa, is currently in police custody.