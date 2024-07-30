LUSAKA BARS, NIGHT CLUBS WITHOUT SOUNDPROOF TO FACE CLOSURE



Lusaka bars, nightclubs without soundproof to face closure



THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has issued a stern warning to bars, nightclubs, and other liquor-licensed establishments to soundproof their premises or face closure.



The council has been inundated with complaints about excessive noise pollution from these establishments.



Therefore, In a bid to restore peace and quiet to residential areas, the LCC has mandated that all such premises must be fully soundproofed.



LCC public relations Manager Chola Mwamba said in a statement that the stated establishments comply, a strict curfew on loud music has been imposed, with all establishments required to turn down the volume after 22:00 hours.



“It is worth noting that noise pollution has severe effects on our communities, which include hearing loss, stress, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular problems and high blood pressure.”



“We urge all affected businesses to take immediate action to comply with this directive. Failure to do so may result in closure, revocation, or reclassification of licenses,” emphasised Mwamba.