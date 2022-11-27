By Mabvuto Mtonga.

LUSAKA BUS DRIVER, CONDUCTOR TO APPEAR IN COURT FOR ASSAULTING TRAFFIC COP.

Police have charged and arrested two suspects identified as Monday Kapobe aged 40 of Garden Compound and Trust Musonda aged 27 of Mandevu compound in Lusaka for the offence of Assault on Police officer.

The two suspects, driver and conductor respectively, are alleged to have assaulted a Traffic Police Officer who was on duty at the junctions of Freedom way and Kalambo road in Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD).

The incident happened on November 24, 2022 around 09:20 hours.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Traffic Police officer in company of other officers were doing motorized patrols in the CBD when they observed a Toyota Haice minibus registration number ABV 2328 which was picking passengers at non designated bus stops along Freedom way.

The bus was intercepted and impounded. Along the way to the Police Station near Zambia Revenue Authority offices, the minibus driver decided to disobey the officer’s directives and drove towards Lumumba Bus Station.

Upon noticing that the minibus driver was going in another direction the officer who was on board the impounded minibus managed to pull the steering wheel to the left side of the road where the vehicle eventually parked.

The driver switched off the engine and mobilsed some ‘call-boys’ who now started harassing the officer.

The officer was only rescued by his fellow Traffic officers who rushed to the scene.

The suspects are in Police Custody and will appear in court on Monday, November 28, 2022.

This is according to a statement issued by Danny Mwale,

deputy police public relations officer.

