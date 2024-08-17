CHRIS MALL DUMPS Dr Fred M’membe

Breaking News: Chris Chiinda (Chris Mall) Resigns from Socialist Party – A Clear Indication of UPND’s Rising Popularity



In a move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Chris Chiinda, popularly known as Chris Mall, has resigned from the Socialist Party. This development comes as no surprise, given the growing discontent among Socialist Party members with Fred M’membe’s leadership.



The Socialist Party, once hailed as a beacon of hope, has been plagued by internal conflicts and a lack of clear direction. M’membe’s stance against propaganda and sabotage, while commendable, has been deemed too little, too late. His inability to inspire confidence and unity among party members has led to a mass exodus, with Chris Chiinda being the latest high-profile resignation.



On the other hand, the UPND party, under the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, continues to gain momentum. Its commitment to democratic values, economic development, and social justice has resonated with the Zambian people. The UPND’s inclusive and progressive approach has attracted a diverse range of supporters, solidifying its position as the most popular and credible opposition party.