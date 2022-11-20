LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN LINKED TO SUSPICIOUS $600 MILLION DEFENSE CONTRACT
By Darius Choonya
An investigation by Diamond Media has revealed how the Ministry of Defense allegedly suspiciously awarded a contract to a named Lusaka businessman for the supply of goods and services worth an eye-watering 600 million dollars.
According to sources close to the investigation say the businessman is suspected to have used under-hand methods to obtain the contract and some former government officials are allegedly linked to the case that is likely to be uncovered by six auditing companies engaged to assess the financial records of the Defense wings.
The sources claim the panic seen in some quarters of society condemning government for awarding private audit firms is a mere attempt to derail the process of pursuing suspicious leads at the ministry.
This follows concerns by members of the opposition that have condemned government for contracting Grant Thornton, PriceWaterHouseCoopers, C-Y-M-A, Mark Daniels, Client Focus and EY audit firms to scrutinize goods and services that are supposed to be cleared by government.
In a recent statement made in Parliament Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane maintains the process is supported by law to verify procurement in the Ministry of Defense for general goods and services and not sensitive military installations or details as perceived by critics.- Diamond TV
Us we knew all the tricks of doing that from former government criminals PF party.
We all know how difficult it is for anyone to become a stinking rich millionaire over night like what happened to most PF idiots and their surrogates. Let each idiot involved pay dearly for their unforgivable crimes against poor Zambians.
STUPID IDIOTS.
Hiding under the pretext of protecting
Zambian security.we want names..
Fake and cooked up story how come even before the auditors do the are job already there is that leaks,we know you pipo you just failure who promised milk and honey which has never com
Lol
That’s how an investigation works. You notice suspicious activity, you investigate. If you do not have the skills to investigate complex transactions, you hire some with the relevant experience and competence. It’s very straightforward. Why is it only politicians and those co-opted by the former government making noise? Where are the voices from former and active military personnel? Why are some other opposition leaders quiet about it? Let them audit the books and procurement process, leave out the classified transactions