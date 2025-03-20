LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN OFFERS JOB TO GARDENER HUMILIATED IN VIRAL VIDEO



A video that went viral on social media yesterday, featuring a comedian who plays the role of a police officer, has sparked a wave of empathy and compassion after viewers saw the humiliation suffered by a young gardener.



The video, which quickly gained traction online, shows the comedian accusing the gardener of stealing a hosepipe, despite the man’s adamant and emotional denial.



In the clip, the gardener is seen frantically trying to explain that he had not stolen anything and was simply in the area for work. However, unaware that it was all part of a staged comedy skit, the young man’s distress only added to the uncomfortable nature of the video. His sincerity in trying to clear his name resonated with many viewers, sparking outrage across social media platforms.





Condemnations poured in from many who felt that the skit crossed a line, with many expressing concern for the gardener’s dignity and mental well-being during the exchange.





One such individual moved by the video is Lusaka-based businessman Yangeni Chendela. In response to the online backlash and the apparent distress the gardener had suffered, Chendela took to social media to announce that he had purchased a bicycle for the man and offered him a job.



