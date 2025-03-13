LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN SUES EX WIFE FOR STEALING PROPERTY FROM HIS HOUSE



A LUSAKA businessman has sued his ex-wife after she allegedly went to ‘steal’ property from his house.





The former spouse, Julien Chanda, is also accused of going to her ex-husband’s house, where she insulted a female she found and threatened to have her deported for being a foreigner.





Peter Chavula has since asked Lusaka High Court to restrain Ms Chanda, who divorced him in 2020, from going to his house in Meanwood Kwamena Valley.





Mr Chavula also wants the court to order the accountant ex-wife to return the items, among them a brand new cooker, which she collected from his house.



Zambia Daily Mail