LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN SUES LICEF SCHOOL FOR EXPELLING DAUGHTER OVER LATE REPORTING



By Darius Choonya



A Lusaka businessman, Ashraf Lulat, has sued Licef School for expelling his 15-year-old daughter, Uzma, after she reported six days late following the school’s reopening.



In a lawsuit filed before the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Lulat says he traveled with his family to India in December 2024 for the school holidays, which were set to end on January 6, 2025.



He says when he realized his return would be delayed due to fully booked flights, he informed the school, but they disapproved of his request for a late reporting allowance.





Despite this, Mr. Lulat returned to Zambia on January 9, 2025, and his daughter reported to school on January 12. However, the school later informed him in writing that she had been deregistered and would no longer be a pupil there.





Mr. Lulat says his appeals to the school’s Executive Committee were unsuccessful, leading him to seek legal redress.





He is asking the court to declare the expulsion null and void, compel the school to readmit his daughter, and award damages for emotional distress caused to her.



#NewsOnTheGo