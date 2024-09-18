Lusaka Businesswoman Jailed for Impersonating Magistrate and Fraud



A Lusaka businesswoman, Mary Mwansa, has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating a Magistrate and obtaining money by false pretenses.



Mwansa, 42, was convicted of six counts of fraud, with a police officer named Emelda Muswelakwenda as her co-accused.



Lusaka Magistrate Idah Phiri passed the judgment after Mwansa pleaded guilty to the charges. Muswelakwenda, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining money by false pretenses and will stand trial on November 25, 2024.



The charges stem from allegations that Mwansa and Muswelakwenda jointly obtained money from six individuals, claiming they would secure jobs for them at the Drug Enforcement Commission.



KUMWESU SEPT 17, 2024.