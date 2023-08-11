Lusaka City Council Apprehends Seven For Street Vending

LCC APPREHENDS SEVEN FOR STREET VENDING

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has apprehended Seven Street Vendors for illegally selling merchandise and food items along Freedom Way and Chachacha roads.

In a statement issued by the council’s Public Relations Officer, Nyambe Bulumba, to Kumwesu, he stated that the Local Authority conducted random inspections in the Central Business District (CBD) to check on compliance levels with regards to street vending.

He added that during the inspection exercise, it was discovered that some people are still conducting their business on the streets, and seven were apprehended and have since appeared before the Fast Track Court at Lusaka City Council.