LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL BRINGS DOWN AN ILLEGAL SHOPPING COMPLEX



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has demolished an illegal shopping complex in the Hybrid area of Munali Constituency.



The demolition followed non-compliance with an enforcement notice served on the owner of the building.



The complex, which housed approximately 10 shops, was illegally constructed without the required planning authority from the council.



The Local Authority will continue to enforce laws regulating building construction to maintain law and order in the industry.



The council, therefore, urges members of the public to engage with the Local Authority when erecting structures to avoid conflicts with the law.



Issued By:

Nyambe Bulumba

Assistant Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

28/08/24