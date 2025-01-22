LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL CLARIFIES MEDIA CLAIMS ON 2023 CDF DISBURSEMENT



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) wishes to refute claims circulating on social media that it disbursed K5.3 million to 373 unknown beneficiaries for the 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) grants.





According to the Public Finance Management Act, the Constituency Development Fund Act and the Constituency Development Fund Guidelines, the Government has established procedures and guidelines for disbursing CDF to clubs and cooperatives, ensuring transparency and accountability.



The Council follows a rigorous process where clubs and cooperatives are formed by community members residing in each of the 38 wards of the seven constituencies of Lusaka. Their eligibility is recommended by the Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and approved by the Constituency Development Fund Committees (CDFCs) before going for final approval by the Provincial Local Government Officer.





Beneficiaries must meet specific criteria, including residing in the ward they are applying for, having a bank account, being registered, having a constitution and holding a national registration card. Banks also vet applicants to ensure they meet the requirements.



Contrary to social media claims, the LCC provided auditors with certificates of registration and phone numbers of the cooperatives and clubs in question to prove their existence. Unfortunately, at the time when the auditors called, some contact persons for these clubs and cooperatives did not pick up the calls, leading the auditors to conclude that they were nonexistent.





LCC would like to assure members of the public that it conducts monthly monitoring of clubs on the ground and most clubs are performing very well.



To showcase the impact of the Constituency Development Fund, the City Council will in February 2025 publish all success stories of CDF-funded projects using various avenues, including electronic media and social media.





The Local Authority remains committed to transparency and accountability in managing the Constituency Development Fund, ensuring socio-economic development in the city.



Issued By:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

22/01/25