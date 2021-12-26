

By Shem Malinda

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has clarified that removal of vendors in the central business district is targeted at vendors trading on Cha Cha Cha and Cairo Roads.



Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Weekend Marathon LCC Director Housing and Social Services, Danny Chibinda says the local authority was engaged in 2019 by government to turn Lumumba, Freedom Way and Simon Mwewa Lane as streets where vending will be allowed.



He adds that under Statutory instruments number 10 and 12 of 2020 gives the council the mandate to remove all vendors who are not trading from the said streets.



Mr. Chibinda further says the council will engage more manpower to ensure that vendors are moved to the right trading places.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) President Mupila Kameya has called on vendors to take advantage of the Simon Mwewa Lane market once it is completed.



The local authority has started the exercise to remove the vendors following a directive by Local Government Minister, Gary Nkombo.-Diamond TV