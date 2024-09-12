LUSAKA CITY TO BE EXPANDED



September 11, 2024



Government says the Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Lusaka is set to expand the City by about 35 kilometers into Chilanga, Chongwe, and Chibombo Districts.



Local Government and Rural Development Minister GARY NKOMBO says the extension will begin from the central post office to incorporate the surrounding districts.



Mr. NKOMBO says the development strategy includes significant improvements in infrastructure, transport systems, and land use.



Speaking when a team from JICA paid a courtesy call on him at his office, Mr. NKOMBO thanked JICA for its crucial support in the transformative project aimed at addressing Lusaka’s rapidly growing population.



And JICA Deputy Country Representative, KEITA IZUMI said the project which began in 2023, aims to complete the comprehensive regional development plan by May 2025.



Mr. IZUMI is optimistic that the plan will drive significant economic growth and harmonize development across Lusaka and its surrounding areas.



ZNBC