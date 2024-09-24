Lusaka constitutional Lawyer John Sanga SC join ECL eligibility case.

Constitutional Court has granted renowned constitutional lawyer, John Sangwa SC, authority to be an amicus curiae, or ‘friend of the court’, in the matter where a UPND youth, Michelo Chizombe has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare that former President, Edgar Lungu was not eligible to stand as a candidate for the position of the President as he had served twice as President.



However this matter was settled by the court several times.