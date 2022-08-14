Lusaka cop gets shot while staging robbery

A POLICE officer who deserted his duties to concentrate on staging robberies has been shot and wounded in Lusaka.

Joshua Banda aged 26 along with his criminal comrades who are said to be specialised in stealing plasma television sets broke into a house Lilayi Housing Estates with the intention of stealing around 03:00 hours on Friday.

However, unknown to the criminals was that the owner of the house Zenso Siakajomoa aged 44 was still up, celebrating the the first anniversary of Edgar Lungu and PF’s removal from power.

Armed with a Point 22 Rifle, Siakajomoa confronted the intruders and opened fire and sent them scampering for dear life.

Banda was not as lucky as his friends who managed to summersault out of the house in dramatic escape, he was shot in the leg and rushed to Chilenje Level One Hospital for treatment.

After hearing of the incident, police rushed to the hospital where they discovered the shot criminal was one of their own who had deserted duties to become a professional armed robber.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the incident that was initially Godfrey Miyanda Police Post.

Kalemba