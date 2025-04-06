LUSAKA COUPLE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTING A 20-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO WAS FOUND TIED UNDER THEIR BED ON WHICH THEY WERE SLEEPING IN JOHN LAING TOWNSHIP



According to Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Kanyama Police Station, through Kampasa Police Post, received a report of abduction today, April 06, 2025, at approximately 02:00 hours, from Mr. Henry Mutemwa, aged 50, of John Leing Compound in Lusaka.



Mr Mutemwa reported that his daughter, Agness Mutemwa, a 20-year-old, had been abducted by unknown persons.



Mr Hamoonga says the incident is believed to have occurred between Saturday, April 05,2025, at around18:00 hours, and the early hours of today, Sunday, April 06, 2025, at approximately 0100 hours within the same compound





“According to the brief facts gathered, the victim was reported missing from her parents’ home on the stated date and time. During the search efforts, the family received disturbing messages through her mobile phone indicating that she had been tied up and hidden under a bed in a nearby house within John Leing Compound.





“Acting swiftly on the information, a team of police officers accompanied by family members proceeded to the said location. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim under a bed in a house occupied by Mr. Charles Kashimba, aged 45, and his wife, Brenda Njimba, aged 42,” Mr Hamoonga said.





The victim was found tied with ropes under the bed on which Mr. Kashimba and his wife were sleeping. Photographic evidence was secured from the scene.





A docket of case has been officially opened, and the victim has been issued with a medical report for further.





Police have launched investigations into the matter.