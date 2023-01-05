LUSAKA COUPLE URGED TO DIVORCE AMID DEFILEMENT ALLEGATIONS

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

The Matero Local court has advised a man of Chunga compound to divorce his wife after she accused him of defiling their four-year-old child.

This is in a matter in which Lemison Khondowe sued his wife Miniva Zulu for marriage reconciliation.

The plaintiff testified that when he was unemployed, he would assist his wife with house chores and bathing the children while his wife worked.

However, he was shocked when his wife reported him to the police for allegedly defiling their youngest child but when the child was examined, the report showed that the child was fine.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Gastone Kalala said the couple could not be reconciled because they were bitter towards each other.