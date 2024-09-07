LUSAKA DIVISION POLICE NAB 776 PERSONS AFTER THUNDERBOLT OPERATION



September 7,2024



The Zambia Police Service under Lusaka Division wishes to inform the general public that between 19:00 hours on September 6,2024 and 04:00 hours today September 7,2024, police stations across Lusaka Urban District carried out extensive foot and motorized patrols in their respective areas of operation.



This exercise was conducted under the overall supervision of the Lusaka Division Police Command and was part of the ongoing effort to combat crime and arrest junkies who have been terrorizing innocent members of the public.



The objective of the operation, dubbed Thunderbolt Operation, was to restore public safety and rid the streets of criminal elements. As a result of the operation, a total of 776 individuals were apprehended for Idle and Disorderly Conduct. The breakdown of arrests by station is as follows:



Lusaka Central – 150

Matero – 41

Emmasdale – 49

Ngwerere – 26

Chelston – 66

Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe (SMK) – 33

Twin Palm – 15

Mtendere – 52

Woodlands – 25

Chilenje – 40

Kabwata – 33

Chawama – 56

Makeni – 11

Kanyama – 93

Balmoral – 17

Chilanga – 69

Total: 776



The apprehended individuals are currently undergoing screening to determine involvement in any additional criminal activities. Fingerprints are being taken from all suspects to cross-check against existing criminal records. Those found with serious offenses will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, while those charged solely with Idle and Disorderly Conduct will be fined under the Admission of Guilt procedure.



The Zambia Police Service remains committed to maintaining law and order in Lusaka and across the country, and we urge all citizens to cooperate with us law enforcement officers as we work together to ensure a safer environment for everyone.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER