LUSAKA DRIVER IN COURT FOR BASHING CHIEF JUSTICE



THE speeding driver of the BMW which rammed into the official vehicle of the country’s Chief Justice Mumba Malila and injured him two weeks ago will appear before the Fast Track Court in Lusaka today.



Philemon Dyamini of plot no. 11572/M Lilayi road, has been indicted for dangerous driving contrary to section 155(2) of the Road Traffic Act no.1 of 2002 and failing to change ownership for his vehicle contrary to section 13(a)(b) of the said Act.



Particulars of the offense are that Dyamini on August 30, 2024 around 18:30 hours drove a BMW bearing registration number BAP 3706 on a public road (Independence avenue) at excessive speed, in a manner that was dangerous to the public and other road users having regard to all the circumstances of the case, condition, use of the road, and the amount of traffic which was there or might reasonably be expected to be on the said road.



Dyamini lost control of the vehicle when he detoured and hit into a stationed mini bus, a Toyota Hiace PSV registration number BAP 6367 and a Toyota Hilux bearing registration number BAK 2982 and subsequently crossed the pavement into the opposite direction and ploughed into Justice Malila’s official car GRZ1 Mercedes Benz.



Justice Malila’s official vehicle was extensively damaged, to which he sustained a fractured leg and other injuries.



His driver Newton Ndhlovu also sustained injuries, prompting government to evacuate them both to South Africa for further medical care.



In the second count, it is alleged that documentation of the vehicles registration showed that ownership of the vehicle had not changed, and it is currently registered in the names of the previous owner Tom Simpasa.



Dyamini is expected to appear in court today.



Kalemba