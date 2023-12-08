LUSAKA DUO DETAINED FOR AGRAVATED ROBBERY…USED CAR TO HIT VICTIM AND GRAB HIS PHONE

Lusaka, December 7, 2023

Police in Lusaka have detained Humphrey Kasemene aged 29 and John Mangemba aged 32 of unknown house numbers in Matero Township for Aggravated Robbery.

The duo are alleged to have committed the offence yesterday December 6, 2023 at around 14:45 hours along Roan Road in Kabulonga.

This followed after Alex Bupe aged 25 of unknown house number “D” section in Mutendere compound reported that as he was walking along Roan road towards Kabulonga shopping mall, when a Toyota mark X black in colour came from behind and hit him with a side view mirror.

Thereafter, one of the two occupants came out of the car and forcefully grabbed his cell phone S9 valued at K1,200=00. The car then sped off but fortunately, few meters away from the scene, the vehicle lost control and went in the drainage, the victim then called for help and members of the public helped in apprehending the two occupants and recovered the stolen phone.

The suspects were taken to Kabulonga police post. Later on Police officers from the flying squad rushed to the scene where the said vehicle with two number plates with BAB 3391 placed on top of BLA 9253 was retrieved. Police Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER