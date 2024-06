BREBENER WALKS HOME

Lusaka High Court Grants Brebner Changala Bail

The Lusaka High Court has granted bail to Civil Rights Activist, Brebner Changala.

This is after his lawyers SimezaSangwa &Associates applied for bail in the high court.

When the matter came up for hearing, Lusaka High Judge Geoffrey Mulenga granted Changala bail in his own recognisance.

Changala and four others have been charged with sedition, inciting tribal wars and Espionage charges