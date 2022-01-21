Judge Muma recuses himself from handling Lusambo’s civil matters, says he knows respondent at a personal level

By Mwaka Ndawa

HIGH Court judge Wilfred Muma has recused himself from handling the cases in which Bowman Lusambo has sued his enstranged lover Mercy Matongo Cowham for defamation and another in which Lusambo has been sued by Zamtel for non-payment of rentals.

According to memoranda addressed to High Court judge in -charge Getrude Chawatama for re-allocation of the matters, judge Muma explained that he knows Lusambo on a personal level.

“The plaintiff and defendant (Lusambo) is known to me personally, owing to the forgoing I therefore recuse myself from handling the matter(s) and send them to you for re-allocation,” said judge Muma.