LUSAKA HIGH COURT JUDGE VINCENT SILOKA DISMISSES PF CASE

…….PFs Lungu faction suffer setback and Miles Sampa remains PF president as judge Siloka dismisses faction’s case.

Lusaka-Friday, 24th May 2024

Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Vincent Sililo Siloka has dismissed the case in which Patriotic Front Presidential Candidates challenged the illegal Extra-Ordinary General Conference held by expelled Matero MP, Miles Bwalya Sampa and his purported election as President.

Judge Siloka ruled that he has dismissed on the matter of multiplicity of cases.

Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, Mr. Greyford Monde, Hon.Chitalu Chilufya, and Hon. Brian Mundubile had petitioned the High Court for the court to determine the legality of the ExtraOrdinary General Conference held by Miles Sampa and UPND Members on 24th October 2023, purporting that the meeting of the Patriotic Front had elected him as PF President.

And during this case, a meeting was held between parties at which the matter of multiplicity of cases was resolved.

The Patriotic Front proceeded to drop the cases before Judge Situmbeko Chocho and in the Court of Appeals.

At the Press Conference held this morning, Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda says the Party will appeal against this ruling as the main matter has not been heard and there were no multiplicity of cases as ruled by the Judge.

He also expressed surprise that Judge Siloka dismissed the case based on a preliminary matter.