Lusaka High Court restrains Fashion Sakala from invading the privacy of a woman who has sued him

THE Lusaka High Court has granted an application restraining Scottish premiership side Rangers Football Club player, Fashion Sakala from invading the privacy of a woman who has sued him.

Judge Milimo Salasini has granted Linnety Kaoma an ex-parte order of interim injunction restraining Mr Sakala and his agents or servants from further evading the plaintiff’s privacy.

The order prevents the soccer star from publishing or circulating any material reasonably deemed absence offensive and bearing the likeness of the plaintiff.

Late last year, Ms Kaoma, who has recently broke up with Mr Sakala, before he later started dating her younger sister, sued the soccer star for invading her privacy.

She accused Mr Sakala of having sent a nude photograph bearing a person who looks like her to her younger sister before deleting it.

Ms Kaoma then sought for an interim injunction preventing the footballer and his agents from invading her privacy and circulating offensive matter bearing her likeness, which the court had since granted.

In the court documents, she indicated that she had an acrimoniously broken up with the defendant, then, about six months ago, after intimately dating for four years until May 2022.

The plaintiff accused Mr Sakala of tormenting her towards the end of their relationship by perpetually threating her that he was armed with a lot of damaging content against her.

The plaintiff submitted that the defendant started threatening to expose her using nudes he captured during their virtual intimate shower chats.

Ms Kaoma said the footballer, who is now dating her younger sister, took a nude photo of her semblance and disregard of her right to privacy.

She later submitted that he had threatened to ” spill the beans” at any time.

“Sakala via email confirmed, and confessed that he had hacked into her phone through his agents to which she was weary of her safety,” the documents read in part.

(Mwebantu)