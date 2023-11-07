LUSAKA HUBBY IMPREGNATED 3 SIDE CHICKS

A 30-YEAR old husband of Lusaka has shocked his wife by impregnanting three other women during the course of their marriage.

This came to light in the Matero Local Court last week where Shepard Mulonga had been sued for reconciliation by his wife, Mercy Mulonga of Balastone area in Lusaka.

Mercy testified that she got married to Mulonga in 2014 and all was well until 2019 when her husband went on rampage with his sprinkler behaviour of splashing his baby making fluids on every woman in his way.

The 24-year told the court that her husband had now scored a hattrick of infidelity in which he

fathered three children with three different women outside wedlock.

Mercy said she had decided to seek the help of the court to save her marriage after numerous failed attempts by family members.

When given an opportunity to speak, Mulonga shocked the court when he said his marriage with Mercy would only work if she allowed him to marry a second wife, different from his three baby mamas.

Mulonga said he had resolved to marry a second woman and said his wife should either accept his choice or leave him alone.

“At 30 years, you want to have two wives with three baby mamas ?,” the court asked Mulonga, and his response was a solid “yes”, with zero hesitation.

Parents from both sides were called and they both testified saying the marriage could not work, citing Mulonga as the main problem due to his unlimited lust for other women.

“ This marriage can not work because parents from both ends have said they are tired, and a marriage needs blessings from parents. To you defendant, women are like flowers, they are all different. The same way you want to leave your wife, another good flower will blossom and the woman you have now will cry too.

“And to you plaintiff, this man does not love you, you need to take care of yourself because you are still young and beautiful otherwise he is still young and will only keep on bringing more women in your house. So reconciliation failed. Aggrieved party to sue for divorce,” said Magistrate Harriet Mulenga.

It is yet to be known on whether 24-year-old Mercy’s choice will be polygamy, or divorce.

Kalemba