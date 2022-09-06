LUSAKA JULY IMMORAL ACTIVTIES OFFEND CHRUCH

UPHOLD MORAL VALUES, CHURCH TELLS GOVERNMENT

“The activities that violate morals as seen at the Lusaka July, must never be entertained ” Fr. Chikoya

Lusaka- 6th August 2022

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has called on Government to help uphold national values in light of immoral activities seen at the Lusaka July.

In a statement issued CCZ General Secretary, Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya said the future of the country depended on the values imparted on the youths.

He said this was the basis in which values become the basis for decision-making in life.

He said if certain activties were allowed, there was genuine fear that youths may be without direction in their lives.

The Church also called on parents and care-givers to institute strong moral values in young people.

He said it was the duty of the Church to provide moral knowledge to the children in the community in order to nurture them into responsible adults.

He said the events of the Lusaka July was worrying and should never be entertained.