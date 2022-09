LUSAKA JULY IS BEING USED AS LGBTQ PLATFORM- DR. NEVERS MUMBA

THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY AND ITS POWERFUL SPONSORS KNOW THAT TO ENTER THE ZAMBIAN “MARKET” IS NO EASY TASK BECAUSE OF OUR CHRISTIAN VALUES ENSHRINED IN THE CONTITUTION WHICH MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO IMPOSE THIS LIFESTYLE ON ZAMBIANS.

THEREFORE, TO INTRODUCE THIS CULTURE IN SOCIETY, THE ARCHITECTS WILL USE THE ARTS TO TRY AND SOFTEN THE COMMUNITY TO EVENTUALLY ACCEPT THE LIFESTYLE.THE STRATEGY WILL BE TO USE THE MOVIE AND MUSIC INDUSTRIES, THE FASHION INDUSTRY AND THE TARGETING OF SCHOOLS TO DISCRETELY INFUSE THEIR VIEWS.

THE LUSAKA JULY EVENT HAS BECOME THE FIRST MOST VISIBLE PLATFORM TO PARADE THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY IN ZAMBIA.

FOR A CHRISTIAN NATION, THIS IS A RED FLAG!!