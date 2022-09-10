GOVT TO ENGAGE ORGANIZERS OF RECENTLY HELD LUSAKA JULY

Government says it will engage the organizers of the recently held Lusaka July event following the depictions and immoral display of activities that have the potential to corrupt morals.

The event which occurred in Lusaka over the weekend has sparked social media criticism from different stakeholders countrywide as it is described as an event that promotes moral decay and allegedly promoting homosexuality.

In an interview, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says government runs an open door policy and will ensure it engages all those that were involved.

Mr. Kalunga says by virtue of being a Christian nation, government will not condone any acts of immorality and will govern the country based on principles and ethics that are in line with the scripture.

He adds that as a Christian nation whatever is abominable is not acceptable and has since appealed to the church to pray for the nation so that sinners can be converted.