LAZ SUSPENDS LAWYER MADAIKA

Lusaka lawyer Jeah Madaika has been suspended by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for alleged professional misconduct involving US$550,000.

Mr Madaika, of Messers J and M Advocates, was suspended on Friday by the legal practitioners’ committee of LAZ and his matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for further action, according to a notice by LAZ honorary secretary Sachi Kateka.

“By this notice, the said practitioner is not to appear in any court of law/tribunal and should not file any court process of whatever nature until further notice.

Cr: ZDM