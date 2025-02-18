Lusaka Lawyer loses car to journalist ex-girlfriend in legal dispute!



Lusaka-based journalist Vida Mwale has won a legal battle over vehicle ownership after a Kabwe court ruled that a money-lending company had no rightful claim to the car her ex-boyfriend had registered in her name.



The case, heard before Kabwe Principal Magistrate Pumulo K. Mubita, involved Christopher Mwenge, Chairperson of CTM Associates Ltd., who alleged that his client, Joseph Chirwa, had defaulted on a loan used to purchase a maroon Lexus. Mwenge claimed that Chirwa had registered the vehicle in the name of his then-girlfriend, Vida Mwale. When Chirwa failed to fully repay the loan, CTM Associates sought legal action to recover the car.



However, Magistrate Mubita ruled that CTM Associates had not directly financed the Lexus purchase from Jan Japan and, therefore, had no legal claim to the vehicle. The court further found that Chirwa had provided sufficient proof that he had personally bought the car and lawfully transferred ownership to Mwale.



As a result, the court lifted the preservation order on the Lexus and ordered its return to Mwale.

Despite the ruling, CTM Associates and Chirwa have appealed the decision in the Kabwe High Court, seeking to overturn the judgment.

February 16, 2025

©️NKANI