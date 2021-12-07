By Darius Choonya

A Lusaka Lawyer, Mutemwa Mutemwa has been dragged to court by Kainaat Investment Limited for alleged failure to settle accumulated grocery debt amounting to 40,000 US Dollars and K 30,000.

In a statement of claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, Kainaat Investment Limited has alleged that from about December 2016 to September 2019, Mr. Mutemwa has been a customer and had been availed credit facilities were he would obtain various goods on credit and issued postdated cheques as well as pay for the goods at a later stage.

The complainant has disclosed that during the period under review, Mr. Mutemwa accumulated the said debt which he has failed to pay back despite making written undertakings dated July 19, 2018 pledging to pay the said debt.

The Complainant further says it has made numerous demand for the payment of the said sum but all to no avail.

Arising from that, the complainant is now demanding for the payment of the debt owed from its store by the defendant between 2016 and 2021.

Kainaat Investment is also seeking interest on the amounts, costs of the action and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.