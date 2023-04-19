LUSAKA MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED IN POLICE DETENTION

A family of Lusaka has accused Police of killing their relative who was detained at Chilenje Police Station over a K10,000 debt.

The deceased, identified as Captain Phiri aged 33, was detained last week on Sunday and police allegedly refused to release him on bond.

The deceased’s father, Thomas Phiri says he got to know about his son’s demise, a day after he died.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police Deputy Spokesperson, Danny Mwale has dispelled the allegations stating that the deceased was detained for obtaining money by false pretenses.

Mr. Mwale says the deceased collapsed in police detention and died on his way to the hospital.

(Diamond Tv Zambia)