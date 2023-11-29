LUSAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY D£FILING MORE THAN SEVEN CHILDREN

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 40 year old businessman of Kabanana for allegedly d£filing over seven children of the same area.

The said man is said to have been committing the offence in his shop on different occasions.

In an interview with Diamond News, one of the victims aged 15 claims the suspect would give them money, sweets and biscuits after d£filing them.

Police have instituted investigations into the matter and the suspect is currently detained at Emmasdale Police Station.

Credit: Diamond TV