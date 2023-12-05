LUSAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER HACKING HIS WIFE WITH A MACHETE

December 4, 2023

Police in Chawama has apprehended and detained Cazwell Sichibanga aged 32 for the offence of Attempted Murder involving his former wife. This followed after Eric Mwambemba aged 35 of Makeni Villa reported that Mwaka Kalilakwenda aged 26 of Makeni villa was seriously injured by her former husband Cazwell Sichibanga.

The victim sustained several deep cuts on both hands and a deep cut on her left side of the face. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday December 3, 2023 around 06:00hours.

Brief Facts of the matter are that the victim was on her way going for work in Makeni area where she works as a Maid when she met her former husband who was coming from the opposite direction and stopped her.

He told her that she is a prostitute and that’s the reason she left her marriage without giving her chance to speak she only saw the suspect removing a machete from his bag and eventually attacked her by chopping her with a Machete. The Victim is admitted in the University Teaching Hospital.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER