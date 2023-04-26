LUSAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR HAVING S€X WITH DOG

…..his wife allegedly found him having carnal knowledge of their dog

Lusaka… Wednesday April 26, 2023

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 52-year-old man of Garden Compound for the offence of Bestiality.

The man who has only been identified as Lungu was found on two different occasions having carnal knowledge of his dog at his residence in Garden Compound.

This occurred at unknown date in February, 2023 and on April 9, 2023 around 23:00 hours.

In the first incident in February, his wife allegedly found him having carnal knowledge of their dog. Again on April 9, 2023 around 23: 00 hours, his brother in-law allegedly found him having carnal knowledge of the same dog.

The matter was only reported to Police on April 25, 2023 by the wife who complained that she was infected with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) likely to have been acquired from the dog.

Police investigations revealed that the family had earlier attempted to resolve the matter at family level.

The wife has since been issued with a medical Report form to enable her seek medical attention while the suspect is detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer