LUSAKA MAN BRUTALLY KILLED WIFE, COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER TAKING HER BODY TO UTH

A 44-year-old man has beaten his wife to death after a bitter domestic dispute and later committed suicide after telling his friends about the ordeal.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has stated that the murder was reported by the sister to the deceased and that the incident happened on Friday.

“Police today received a report of Murder from Cecilia Mwango aged 48 of Six miles Kabangwe area that her sister Kangwa Mwango aged 33, was severely beaten up by her husband Steven Yamba aged 44 and eventually died on the 25th December 2021 at around 09:00 hours whilst the husband was trying to ferry her to the hospital for treatment,” Mr Hamoonga said.

“Brief facts of the case are that on the 24th December 2021 at around 19:00 hours, the couple had a dispute which led to a fight where the wife Kangwa Mwango was severely beaten and spent a night in the house. On the 25th December 2021, at around 09:00 hours the husband took her to Chawama hospital where he was advised to take her directly to University Teaching Hospital.”

He disclosed that the woman died on the way.

Upon arrival at UTH, Mr Yamba, seeing that he had caused the wife’s death, quickly sneaked to Kabwata market where he bought a bottle of Doom pesticide and committed suicide by drinking the same.

Hamoonga said the two bodies are lying in UTH mortuary awaiting Autopsy and burial.