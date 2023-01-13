Lusaka man catches wife aged 34 having s3x with two men, commits suicide

DETAILS: MAN CATCHES WIFE IN THREESOME S3X, COMMITS SUICIDE.

A 42 -YEAR-OLD football administrator has committed suicide after he allegedly found his 34-year-old wife having a threesome with two men.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday between 21:00 hours and 23:00 hours, when Golden Pepa returned to his house in Lusaka’s Mtendere.

Initially, Mr Pepa, who was working at a named institution, was allegedly beaten by his wife, Mable Banda, and the two men whom she was found with in the sexual act. Mary Pepa, 50, of house number B7/73/13 Kalingalinga Township, reported that her brother was allegedly beaten by his wife, who is reported to have been in the company of two males.

The report was first made at Kalingalinga Police Post but was later referred to Mtendere Police Station.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the development in response to a query yesterday.

It is believed that after the matter was reported to police, Mr Pepa returned home and consumed poison.

“Later, the sister of the victim (Mary) received a phone call from her young brother by the name of Shadreck, of Kalingalinga, that the victim had been admitted at Mtendere Clinic.

“He was later transferred to the University Teaching Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead,” Mr Mwale said. Investigations have been instituted into the matter and police visited the scene, which was found locked.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)