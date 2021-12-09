

By Chipo Mweemba

A man from Lusaka has allegedly committed suicide by drinking an insecticide known as Boam in his room where he was lodging at a Zambia Railways Lodge in Kafue.

Sources familiar with the case have told Kafue Times in an exclusive Interview that a man only identified as Musonda from Chawama in Lusaka, and aged between 28 and 34, allegedly committed suicide at Railways Lodge where he had booked a room for a night.

The impeccable source told KT that Musonda was found lying dead around 10:00hrs to 11:00 when the cleaners wanted to clean the rooms.

The source disclosed that Musonda lodged in at Railways Lodge alone after booking one of the rooms.

The source further revealed that Police Officers had to force entry into the room, as it was locked from inside.

After checking thoroughly inside the room, Police Officers discovered two bottles of Boam insecticide whereas one was found empty.

The body of Musonda has since been deposited in the Kafue General Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Kafue Times