Lusaka man commits suicide by throwing himself in a well within the yard

May 12, 2022

By Daily Star Reporter

A-26-year old man of Lusaka’s Garden Compound has taken his own life by throwing himself in a well within the yard.

Lewis Mukuni who was discovered missing from his room is suspected to have committed suicide on Monday.

According to a statement issued to the media today by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, the deceased’s phone was found in his room with a number of saved draft messages saying that he had accumulated so much debt in his life and that he had no means of repaying.

On Tuesday around 07 hours, the deceased body was discovered floating in a well by one of the family members who went to draw water.

Mwale disclosed that Police and fire brigade officers managed to retrieve the body which was found tied around the neck as well as both legs with a rope.

He said the body was deposited in the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination and burial adding that inquiry file has since been opened into the matter.