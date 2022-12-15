LUSAKA MAN CONDEMNS PEOPLE PLEDGING AND CONTRIBUTING TOWARDS THE WELFARE OF K’MILLIAN

Justin writes….

What a shame that we have individuals who are willing to contribute for K’millian to buy a car. Why? He had an opportunity at life and if he never invested well allow him face the consequences moreover we have a lot of people that use public buses because that can’t afford Yango.

He wants to put himself where he is not. We have people that are poor and live on a K10 daily budget. Those are the people that are in need of help not someone who can afford 3 meals a day then ati contributions tah.

Those contributing are those that just want to show off meanwhile can’t even help people close to them. They can’t even buy fertilizer for their uncles in the village but busy contributing for someone to buy a car. Everyone contributing ndimwe vi kwalala valibe nzeru. Go and help mpofu, orphans and old people. BROOD OF VIPERS.

You catch a thief stealing then you start donating for the thief. What about the people he booked? Don’t they have families? Why disrespect someone’s hustle.

They should have reported him to the police tah. The only help he needs is kumugonesa mu cello then counselling. Because niopusa, you can’t be booking your friends then ukana kulipila.

If he can’t afford yonga let him use buses olo tuma shortcut twamukati. Is it hard to think?

He is not even much of a celebrity this time amvela nsoni zachani kupaya tunyelele konongo.