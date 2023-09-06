LUSAKA MAN DIES AFTER GRINDER ACCIDENTALLY CUTS HIS NECK

A 37-year-old man identified as Andyson Mumba of mwalubemba area in Lusaka has died after a grinder he was using slipped off his hands and cut his right side of the neck.

Mr. Mumba was rushed to Chelstone Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Body has been deposited in UTH mortuary waiting for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man of Makeni Bonaventure area in Lusaka have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the University of Zambia students’ Hostel on 4th September 2023.

The student identified as George Banda is alleged to have shot at the door of the female students Hostel where the bullet pierced through and hit the door of the fridge and later penetrated through resulting in hitting one of the buckets.

Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, said Police officers were alerted and quickly rushed to the scene where an empty cartilage suspected to be of a Pistol was picked and investigations were instituted, which revealed that the suspect was looking for his girlfriend only identified as Elizabeth, a student at the University of Zambia, who was not present in the room at the time.

Mr. Mwale, said around 22 hours, Police apprehended the said girlfriend who later led them to Makeni Bonaventure where George Banda was apprehended and the pistol with 2 rounds of ammunition was recovered.