LUSAKA MAN DIES IN A GUEST HOUSE IN NAKONDE .

A Lusaka man has been found died in a named guest house in Nakonde District.

Muchinga Police Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga has identified the deceased as Paul Kambole of unknown age.

Mr Mubanga says the incident occurred yesterday between 0500hrs and 0700hrs.

“Brief facts are that Paul Kambole now deceased came from Lusaka on 24th April 2023 to Nakonde as indicated on a bus ticket. Upon arrival around 20:00 hours, he booked a room at a named Guesthouse,” He explained.

Mr Mubanga adds that on 25th April 2023 around 05:00 hours he went to the receptionist to ask for pain killers (panadol) as he complained that he was not feeling well, however could not find the drug and was later discovered lying lifeless with white stuffs mixed with blood coming out from the mouth and nose by the cleaner in room 20 at around 07:00hrs.

Police Chief says when the matter was reported to Police, the Officers visited the scene and found the dead body intact facing downwards with white stuff on the mouth and nose.

He says the deceased body was later collected and deposited at Nakonde Urban Clinic Mortuary awaiting Postmortem and identification from the family who was communicated to after getting contact cellphone for the deceased.

However, Police suspect that he took a lot of beer as some beer of best whisky brand was found in his bag.

He says tools box was also found in the room which indicates that he went to Nakonde for work.

Nakonde FM