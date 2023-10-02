Lusaka man dies while celebrating birthday

A MAN of Lusaka’s Jack Compound lost his life yesterday afternoon as he celebrated his 26th birthday.

Misheck Mutelo Lwendo drowned in a swimming pool at Precious Moments Lodge in Kamwala South area around 13:00 hours.

According to Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, after taking alcohol as party of his birthday celebrations, the deceased decided to cool off in the swimming pool.

“After noticing that he was not coming out of the water, the two friends alerted the security guard and immediately a search was conducted. The body was discovered in the deep end of the swimming pool,” Mwale revealed in a statement.

Mwale said the officers who visited the scene suspected no foul play.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba