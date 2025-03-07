LUSAKA MAN GETS LIFE FOR STRANGLING EX-GIRLFRIEND’S CHILD



A businessman of Lusaka’s Chainda compound Blackford Phiri, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s five-year-old son.





The Lusaka High Court found Phiri guilty of strangling the child and disposing of his body in two mealie meal sacks, contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





According to court findings, on September 10, 2019, Phiri lured the boy to his house in Chainda, strangled him, and tied a plastic bag around his head with polyethylene strings.



