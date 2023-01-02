Lusaka man has committed suicide after pressure from his divorced wife over school fees for his child who passed to grade 10.

The deceased aged 47 was identified by his brother as Peter Zulu.

The incident occurred yesterday between 01:00 and 05:00 hours at unknown house number in Chaisa Compound.

Deputy Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the incident.

“preliminary investigations indicate that on January 1, 2023, the deceased was seen among his friends celebrating the New Year at one of the bars in Chaisa Compound.

His brother, who they share a room with was reported to be out during the same period but when he went home around 05:00 hours, he found the deceased hanging by the neck tied to the rooftop in their room,” Mwale stated.

He said Police were alerted and visited the scene where they found the deceased hanging by the neck to a string.

Mwale stated further investigations revealed that the deceased was heard complaining that his divorced wife allegedly gave him pressure on the School fees for their only child who now qualified to Grade 10.

The body is deposited in University Teaching Hospitals mortuary awaiting postmortem.

January 2, 2023

©️NKANI