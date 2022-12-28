LUSAKA MAN IN TROUBLE FOR LIKING MARRIED WOMAN’S FACEBOOK POSTS

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

A 21 year old man of Zingalume Township in Lusaka has been dragged to court for allegedly committing adultery after liking and commenting on a married woman’s post.

Tomson Kaluba aged 33, accused Nana Zimba son to his landlord of sleeping with his wife after he saw a comment on his wife’s post saying, “My mother for me.”

Kaluba testified that he cannot accept his wife’s two weeks old baby because he suspect’s the child was allegedly conceived by Zimba.

However, his wife Alice Nalungwe aged 29 denied having an affair with Zimba, stating that her husband was trying to find a reason to divorce her.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Mulenga dismissed the claim because the plaintiff did not have evidence to prove the alleged adultery.