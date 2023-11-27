LUSAKA MAN INTRODUCES FAKE DOCTOR TO WIFE IN ORDER TO OPERATE HER

Lusaka Woman escapes illegal operation from impersonater

A 25-year-old woman has narrowly escaped an illegal operation which was to be conducted on her by a Lusaka man pretending to a medical doctor.

The woman experienced a gynacological complication which she hoped the ‘doctor’ would resolve.

According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Irene Njovu of umarked house number in Chilenje, reported at the police that there was someone impersonating to be a medical doctor using the names Dr John Mulenga, of Chipata Compound.

Njovu informed the police the suspect was introduced to her by her husband Joseph Mwale, 29.