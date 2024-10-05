LUSAKA MAN JAILED 3 MONTHS FOR INSULTING HH ON FACEBOOK



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has jailed a 27-year-old Lusaka man Jonathan Tembo to 3 months with hard labour, for insulting President Hakainde Hichilema on Facebook.



The convict, of unknown house number in Libala, faced three counts of using insulting language, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.



When the matter came up before Magistrate Idah Phiri for ruling, the court sentenced the convict to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour in each of the three counts to run at the same time, sending a clear message to would-be offenders.



In his mitigation, the convict informed the court that he did not know the matter would reach this extent, claiming he was just playing in the group.



D.M.Z